WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 1,958,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About WisdomTree

Several research firms have weighed in on WT. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.