Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

