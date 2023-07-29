Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $206.37 and a 12-month high of $373.02.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Winmark

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

See Also

