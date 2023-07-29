Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,358. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

About Windtree Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 126,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

