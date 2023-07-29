Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 992,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $197.30 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

