William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 50,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 1.4 %

William Penn Bancorporation stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. 5,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.52.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.