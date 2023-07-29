Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.8% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $84.71. 5,026,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.