Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 248,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.9% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,556. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

