Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,801,000 after buying an additional 121,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,485,000 after acquiring an additional 150,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. 590,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.36. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

