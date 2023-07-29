Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,385,000 after acquiring an additional 958,208 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.43. 21,612,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,512,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

