Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 221.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,671. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

