Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 32,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.53. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

