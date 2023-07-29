WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.42

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 380,291 shares trading hands.

WH Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.28.

About WH Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.