Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.11

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.11 and traded as high as C$30.68. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$30.18, with a volume of 64,527 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTE shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.64%.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
