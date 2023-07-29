Westpac Banking Corp Sells 23,340 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $4,031,824. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

Shares of SPGI opened at $392.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

