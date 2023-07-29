Westpac Banking Corp Sells 15,121 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $320.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day moving average is $320.44.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

