Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.31.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $221.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.