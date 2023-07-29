Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 29,793 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 521,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.