Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ferrari by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $320,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.74. The company had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.98 and its 200-day moving average is $281.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

