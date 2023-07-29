Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $292.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,203. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.