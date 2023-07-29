Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,485 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

