Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $140.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.68. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

