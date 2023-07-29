Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.64.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $396.80 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.36. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

