Westpac Banking Corp Has $18.83 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,071 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.00. 1,845,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.29. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.