Westpac Banking Corp Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,248 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,831. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

