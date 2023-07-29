Westpac Banking Corp Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 58,588 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,039,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,776. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton



Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

