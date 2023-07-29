Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $28.66 on Friday, hitting $511.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,099. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $513.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

