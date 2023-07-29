Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,047 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of UDR worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,897,000 after purchasing an additional 116,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,609,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,369,000 after purchasing an additional 514,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

UDR Stock Down 0.9 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

