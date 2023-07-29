Westpac Banking Corp Buys 167 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $259.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.54 and a 200-day moving average of $236.70. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $260.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

