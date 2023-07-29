Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,787 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after buying an additional 1,636,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,464,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,942,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.51. 1,069,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.