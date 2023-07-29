Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 315.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,589 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 13,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of STX opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.