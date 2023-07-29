Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.50-$5.80 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.