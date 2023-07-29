Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.71.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE WAB opened at $118.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $118.87.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

