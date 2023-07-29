Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 10.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.