Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Western Union had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
