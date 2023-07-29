Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion. Western Union also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 8,513,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,873. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 40.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.