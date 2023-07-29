Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -7-9% (implying $4.07-4.16 billion revs), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,041,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 122.88% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after buying an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Union by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after buying an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

