Wells Fargo & Company Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $495.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.85.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2 %

URI opened at $446.22 on Friday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.70. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

