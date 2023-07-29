Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,637 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,616,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,854,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The company has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

