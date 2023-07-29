Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556,449 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company



Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

