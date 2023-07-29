Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 32.5% in July

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEG Price Performance

WEG stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. WEG has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

