Wealthstar Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

