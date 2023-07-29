Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 4.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 125,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

