WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

WD-40 Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $228.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.09. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $145.16 and a 52-week high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

