WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.13

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $48.91 million and approximately $972,894.95 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars.

