Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $16,153,830,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 1,765,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

