Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.50. 803,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,209. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

