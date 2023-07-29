Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.93 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.93 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,870,151 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

