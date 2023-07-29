Walken Price Down 26.6% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Walken has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,893,242 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

