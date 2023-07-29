Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.7 %

WBA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 11,325,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274,756. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

