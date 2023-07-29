Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $2.29 on Friday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Further Reading

